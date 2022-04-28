New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (April 27, 2022) urged the state education minister to announce the onset of summer vacation in schools and colleges, in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state, from May 2.

CM Banerjee emphasised that this move would also protect children from chances of contracting Covid-19, if there was a surge in infections in Bengal.

During an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, CM Banerjee said, "I will urge education minister Bratya Basu to announce May 2 as the date for the onset of summer vacations in schools, colleges and universities. Ask the private schools to implement this, too."

She said that her office has received reports of several incidents falling ill due to the scorching heat.

Summer vacations have been announced in other states, including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Maharashtra, as well amid soaring temperatures.

Meanwhile, Kolkata residents had been experiencing uncomfortable weather over the past few days owing to sweltering heat and high humidity.

The maximum day temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37 degree Celsius and the relative humidity at 87 per cent, the Met office said.

Bankura recorded the day's highest temperature in West Bengal at 43.7 degree Celsius, followed by Asansol at 43.3, Purulia at 42.8, Jhargram at 42.5.

The weatherman said, with westerly and north-westerly wind sweeping the region, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over several southern and western districts of the state till Saturday.

The met office also said that the situation in South Bengal is likely to improve after that due to moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

The Met office also forecast light to moderate rain in the Sub-himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar till Saturday, the Met office stated.

(With agency inputs)

