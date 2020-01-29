Heavy fog cover in North India delays several Delhi-bound trains

As many as seven Delhi-bound trains have been delayed due and two trains have been rescheduled to fog in several parts of northern India.

According to northern railway officials, Prayag Raj Express train has been delayed by one hour, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshila Express has been delayed by one hour 45 minutes, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express has been delayed by 45 minutes, Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express delayed by three hours and 15 minutes, Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath delayed by two hours and 15 minutes, Raxaul- Anand Vihar Satyagrah Express has been delayed by one hour 30 minutes while Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryu Yamuna Express has been delayed by one hour 15 minutes.

Here's a list of trains that are running late due to fog:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rain/thundershower very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh between January 27 to 29 and isolated showers over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on January 27 and 28.

The current temperature in Delhi is 10 degree Celsius, with a forecast of partly cloudy sky and a possibility of light rains in some areas of the city. The visibility is at 1500 meters while rainfall recorded since yesterday 8:30 am is 8 mm.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 recorded in Lodhi Road area at 167 and 144 respectively, both in the 'moderate' category, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.