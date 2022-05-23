हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi rains

Delhi’s surface temperature fell by 11 degrees amid heavy rainfall, thunderstorm: IMD

The Met Office on Monday said that the in the city fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius. 

Delhi’s surface temperature fell by 11 degrees amid heavy rainfall, thunderstorm: IMD
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: In the wake of heavy rain and thunderstorms lashing several parts of Delhi today (May 23, 2022), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the surface temperature in the national capital has dropped drastically. The Met Office on Monday said that the in the city fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius between 5:40-7:00 am. “One of the tremendous impacts of the thunderstorm is a drastic fall in surface temperature. Today, just from 5:40 am till 7 am, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius, from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius,” said India Meteorological Department. 

IMD has also issued a warning for high wind speed and said that the extreme wind gusts going up to a ravaging speed of 90 Kmph is expected in the national capital. 

“Rain along with gusty winds will continue" for the next couple of hours, the Met department said in a tweet today.

Meanwhile, several reports of uprooted trees blocking roads in parts of Delhi have also surfaced amid strong winds and rain

Additionally, the heavy rain storm in the national capital also affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with the airport authority requesting the passengers to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said Delhi Airport. 

