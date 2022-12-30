topStoriesenglish
HEERABEN MODI

Heeraben Modi death: Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Patel, others condole demise of PM Modi's mother

Several leaders, on Twitter, mourned the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • PM Modi's mother died on Friday morning in Gujarat
  • She passed away during treatment as per the hospital's statement
  • PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Condolences poured in, mourning the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Friday early morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,  Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel among others expressed their condolences on Twitter. Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

PM Modi's mother passes away: Condolences pour in  

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also wrote a message on Twitter, paying respects to Heeraben Modi - "Triveni of devotion, penance, and work, @narendramodi  Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like ji. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration."

She died while undergoing treatment at Gujarat hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away on Friday at 3:30 am while undergoing treatment, said an official release by the hospital she was admitted in. She was admitted to U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Live | PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad after mother Heeraben passes away at 100

'A glorious century rests at the feet of God': PM Modi tweets

PM Modi mourned the death of his mother in a series of tweets. He wrote in Hindi, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

"When I met her on his 100th birthday, he said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he further said.

After the unfortunate demise of his mother, PM Modi left for Ahmedabad where his mother was admitted. Initially, he was supposed to flag off Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange in West Bengal. But now, he will be doing so through video conferencing, according to reports.

