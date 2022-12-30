Heeraben Modi death: Rajnath Singh, Bhupendra Patel, others condole demise of PM Modi's mother

New Delhi: Condolences poured in, mourning the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Friday early morning. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel among others expressed their condolences on Twitter. Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!"

PM Modi's mother passes away: Condolences pour in

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, also wrote a message on Twitter, paying respects to Heeraben Modi - "Triveni of devotion, penance, and work, @narendramodi Regards at the feet of the mother who created a great personality like ji. Respected mother will always remain an inspiration."

My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on the sad demise of his beloved mother, Smt. Heeraben Modi There is nothing as priceless & indescribable in God's creation as the bond between mother & child. May her atma attain sadgati! Om shanti — M Venkaiah Naidu

प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की माताश्री, हीरा बा के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना हुई है। एक माँ का निधन किसी भी व्यक्ति के जीवन में ऐसी शून्यता लाता है, जिसकी भरपाई असंभव है। दुख की इस घड़ी में प्रधानमंत्रीजी और उनके पूरे परिवार के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2022

In Heera Ben, not just PM @narendramodi ji but an entire nation has lost a mother.



She stood for a set of values that we see glimpses of in PM Modi- humility, sacrifice & unflinching commitment.



I pray that the departed soul may find a place in the heavenly abode of Prabhu Ram

માનનીય વડાપ્રધાન શ્રી નરેન્દ્રભાઈ મોદીના માતૃશ્રી પૂજ્ય હીરાબા ના દેવલોક ગમનથી ઊંડા દુ:ખની લાગણી અનુભવું છું. પૂજ્ય હીરાબા વાત્સલ્ય, સાદગી, પરિશ્રમ અને ઉચ્ચ જીવનમૂલ્યોના પ્રતિમૂર્તિ હતા. ભગવાન તેમના આત્માને પરમ શાંતિ અર્પે તેવી પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ૐ શાંતિ. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) December 30, 2022

She died while undergoing treatment at Gujarat hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away on Friday at 3:30 am while undergoing treatment, said an official release by the hospital she was admitted in. She was admitted to U N Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad.

'A glorious century rests at the feet of God': PM Modi tweets

PM Modi mourned the death of his mother in a series of tweets. He wrote in Hindi, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

"When I met her on his 100th birthday, he said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," he further said.

After the unfortunate demise of his mother, PM Modi left for Ahmedabad where his mother was admitted. Initially, he was supposed to flag off Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata & other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange in West Bengal. But now, he will be doing so through video conferencing, according to reports.