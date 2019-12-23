Hemant Soren emerges from father's shadow, likely to be new CM of Jharkhand

While the final results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are underway, trends suggest Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will form next government in the state.

Led from the front by former chief minister Hemant Soren, who has been projected as the chief ministerial face of the campaign, JMM made impressive gains in this election. The 44-year-old was at the helm of JMM's campaign and has emerged from the shadows of his father to prove his mettle to lead the party successfully.

The sitting MLA from Barhait filed his nomination from Dumka seat as well and is leading in both constituencies. Hemant Soren had tried his luck from the same two seats in 2014 as well. BJP's Lois Marandi had defeated Soren by over 5,000 votes from the Dumka assembly seat in the last assembly polls.

At 1 pm on Monday, the party was leading in 24 of the 43 seats while Congress was leading in 13 and RJD in five giving them a considerable lead in the race to secure 41 seats to upstage the Raghubar Das-led government.

Since the formation of Jharkhand as a new state in 2000, JMM's Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren have both been the chief ministers of the state. Though neither of them could run a full-term government.

Hemant Soren had been at the head of the state in July 2013 for a brief six months till December 2014.