Here’s the truth behind wrestler Nisha Dahiya’s death: Reason behind confusion

On Thursday evening, the news of Haryana wrestler Nisha Dahiya’s death went viral unless a couple of her friends started debunking the report on Twitter. Even wrestler Sakshi Malik tweeted that Nisha is safe and sound, and is with her.

However, the confusion persisted and it wasn’t clear for a long time that what exactly is the identity of the person who died. It was said that she was training in an academy where the proprietor killed her.

Actually, the confusion happened because of similar names, but the dead person is another wrestler who was practicing in an academy in Sonepat. The wrestler, who has been killed today afternoon, was a state level player practicing in an academy named Sushil Kumar academy. It’s not clear whether this is the same Sushil Kumar who is lodged in the Tihar Jail in a murder case or not?

There was somebody named Pawan Kumar who was coaching the dead wrestler. The local police believe that Pawan Kumar shot Nisha dead.

Earlier, Nisha had called her brother and mother to the academy, and this incident happened when they were also present at the academy.