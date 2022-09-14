Here’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah said on Hindi Diwas 2022

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Hindi has brought India special honour globally and that its simplicity and sensitivity always attract people. In his tweet on Hindi Diwas, Modi expressed heartfelt thanks to all who have made tireless efforts to enrich and strengthen the country's largest spoken language. Hindi Diwas is observed every year on September 14.

Also, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the All India Official Language Conference in Gujarat's Surat city. During his day-long visit to Surat, Shah will also visit Kribhco Township at Hazira near Surat where he will lay the foundation stone of a bio-ethanol plant.

The Union minister reached Surat on Tuesday night. The 2022 edition of the conference is being organised at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of Hindi Day.

"Rajbhasha Hindi unites the nation in the thread of unity. Hindi is a friend of all Indian languages. The Modi government is committed towards parallel development of all local languages including Hindi," Shah tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday. "I salute the great personalities who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of Hindi. Happy 'Hindi Divas' to all," he added.