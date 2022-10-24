'He's acting as a tool of RSS': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor after VCs asked to resign

New Delhi: Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Chief Minister has slammed the state Governor Arif M Khan for ordering the resignations of VCs of nine universities in the state. In a statement to ANI, Vijayan said, "Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt, but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS." This strong reaction came after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday demanded that the VCs of 9 varsities resign by 11:30 AM on Monday. Even the Supreme Court had ruled that the appointment of Rajasree M S as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram was 'illegal'.

Kerala: VCs of 9 universities asked to resign

The apex court had quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree M S, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

Kerala | Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt,but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS: CM Pinarayi Vijayan https://t.co/8jnItwf6Rc pic.twitter.com/P4tD6AekEQ — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

Letters directing Vice Chancellors of 9 Universities of Kerala to tender their resignation by 11:30 am on 24 October 2022 have been issued. Letter also emailed to VCs & Registrars of varsities concerned as per the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

