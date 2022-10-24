NewsIndia
KERALA

'He's acting as a tool of RSS': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Governor after VCs asked to resign

Kerala Chief Minister has given out a strong statement against the state Governor Arif M Khan for seeking resignations of VCs of 9 varsities.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Chief Minister has criticised the state Governor
  • Arif M Khan ordered the resignations of VCs of nine universities

New Delhi: Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Chief Minister has slammed the state Governor Arif M Khan for ordering the resignations of VCs of nine universities in the state. In a statement to ANI, Vijayan said, "Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt, but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS." This strong reaction came after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday demanded that the VCs of 9 varsities resign by 11:30 AM on Monday. Even the Supreme Court had ruled that the appointment of Rajasree M S as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram was 'illegal'.

Kerala: VCs of 9 universities asked to resign

The apex court had quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree M S, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

 

Letters directing Vice Chancellors of 9 Universities of Kerala to tender their resignation by 11:30 am on 24 October 2022 have been issued. Letter also emailed to VCs & Registrars of varsities concerned as per the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

(With agency inputs)

