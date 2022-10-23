NewsIndia
KERALA

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan directs 9 University Vice Chancellors to resign by tomorrow

SC had earlier quashed the appointment of the VCs for being contrary to UGC regulations

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2022, 06:32 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state
  • The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University
  • Khan also directed that the resignations to reach him by 11:30 AM on Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Armed with a recent Supreme Court order quashing appointment of the vice chancellor (VCs) of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here for being contrary to UGC regulations, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday sought resignations of VCs of nine varsities in the state. The nine VCs include that of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, according to a tweet by Kerala Raj Bhavan on behalf of the Governor.

"Upholding the verdict of Hon'ble Supreme Court dt 21.10.22 in Civil Appeal Nos.7634-7635 of 2022(@ SLP(c)Nos.21108-21109 of 2021), Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan has directed Vice Chancellors of 9 varsities in Kerala to tender resignation: PRO, KeralaRajBhavan," the tweet, accompanied by a list of the varsities, said.

The Raj Bhavan said Khan also directed that the resignations reach him by 11:30 AM on Monday.

The apex court had quashed the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Dr Rajasree M S, saying that as per the University Grants Commission, the search committee constituted by the state should have recommended a panel of not less than three suitable persons among eminent people in the field of engineering science to the chancellor but instead it sent only one name.

