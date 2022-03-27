हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hijab row

Hijab row: Shed ego, attend exams; Karnataka minister tells students

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday appealed to the students who are insisting on wearing hijab to shed their ego and attend the crucial Class 10 examination.

Hijab row: Shed ego, attend exams; Karnataka minister tells students

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Sunday appealed to the students who are insisting on wearing hijab to shed their ego and attend the crucial Class 10 examination.

"Leave the ego and attend exams. Majority of students are following the High Court verdict and government notification," he said.

For those who will not attend the exams, re-exams will be conducted after one month. "Barring this, no other option is available for them," he said.

"I have faith that they (students who are opposing) will also realise the importance of exams and attend. I repeatedly appeal... shed your ego and do not become a scapegoat for others," he added.

As many as 17 lakh children are studying for SSLC exams. Around 100 students are said to have boycotted classes.

"I have made appeals many times and the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) has also made appeals," he said.

"Tomorrow (Monday), the SSLC exam will be conducted in 3,444 examination centres. A total of 8,74,000 children are taking up exams. Adequate staff is provided to conduct examination. I have confidence that the children will appear in the exams as per the verdict of the High Court," the Minister said.

"This time, the multiple choice questions are increased. Let students attend exams without any fear and with all the confidence," Nagesh added.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hijab rowKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtBC NageshSSLC
Next
Story

ESIC recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced on esic.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Zee Top 50: Mayawati called a big meeting