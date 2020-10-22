हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Hike in rail fare during festive season, here's what Indian Railways said

Indian Railways launched 392 festival special trains from Monday till November 30 in order to take care of the rush of passengers during festive season.

Hike in rail fare during festive season, here&#039;s what Indian Railways said

As India gets ready to celebrate Durga Puja and Diwali, the Indian Railways launched 392 festival special trains from Monday till November 30 in order to take care of the rush of passengers during the festive season. These trains will run in addition to the special trains that are already in operation across the country.

However, some media reports claimed on Wednesday (October 21) that Indian Railways has decided to hike the passenger fare during the festival season. Amid confusion over hike in rail passenger fare, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday rejected such claims and called them ‘erroneous and misleading’.

According to Railways, the fare for special trains running during festival season and summer holiday seasons is different in comparison to the fare of trains which operate during off-seasons.

”News regarding hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading & erroneous. As per rules, the fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like the festival season, the summer holiday season is different & higher than regular mail/express time-tabled trains,” a statement from the Railways said.

The special trains will be run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow among others to cater to the growing demand in the ensuing holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhatt puja, it said. Till now, the railways has pressed into service more than 300 mail/express trains which are now running regularly across the country.

The festival special trains will be operated at a speed of 55kmph and the fares applicable will be those of special trains.

Live TV

It is to be noted that the Indian Railways suspended all its regular services indefinitely on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic and is operating trains as per demand and necessity. The services were resumed in a staggered manner from May 1. Railways had also launched Shramik Special trains in order to help stranded migrant workers reach their home states from different parts of the country.

Tags:
Indian RailwaysPassengersfestive season
Next
Story

Delhi High Court directs government to release over Rs 2.52 cr from its budget to district courts
  • 76,51,107Confirmed
  • 1,15,914Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M36S

DNA: Positive analysis of Indian Police