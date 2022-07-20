Incidents like outbreak of Corona virus, the Russia-Ukraine war have affected the entire world. The financial crisis has become an important issue. In addition to food grains, there is also a crisis in the field of energy. It has also affected Bangladesh. In such a situation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advised to be frugal in all cases. And as part of this, she ordered the government officials of that country not to wear suit-coats in order to save electricity. If you sit in the office wearing a suit or coat, it will be hot. As a result AC or fan will run more. It is believed that Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials not to wear suit-coats for that reason. For now, government officials can only wear suit-coats in winter or in meetings with foreign representatives. The Prime Minister gave this instruction at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The ECNEC meeting was held at the Planning Commission's NEC conference center in Sher-e Bangla Nagar of the capital. Next to this, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the meeting through video conference from Ganabhaban. She presided over the meeting as Chairperson. Planning Minister MA Mannan gave instructions to the Prime Minister during the briefing at the end of the meeting.

On this day, 15 thousand 856 crore rupees have been estimated in 8 projects. Planning Minister said that various temporary problems were discussed in the meeting. At this time, the Prime Minister ordered to be more vocal against various types of wastage and corruption and emphasized that within the government and outside the government should be vigilant. The Prime Minister has directed the government officials not to lower the AC temperature below 24 degrees during office hours and must switch off the AC while leaving the office.

Earlier, government directives have been ordered to turn off AC in every mosque except for Namaz and to close shops and markets after 8 pm to save electricity and it has already been implemented. Working hours have been reduced to 9 am to 3 pm. Besides, fuel pumps are asked to be closed one day in a week. These instructions were given in a press conference on the electricity situation at the Prime Minister's office last Monday.