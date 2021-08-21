हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bus accident

Himachal Pradesh: At least 32 injured as bus falls down cliff in Solan district

The bus filled with passengers rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Himachal's Solan district, State Disaster Management Authority said. 

Representational image

New Delhi: At least 32 people were wounded after a bus they were in met an accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Saturday (August 21). The bus these passengers were travelling in rolled down a cliff in Barotiwala of Nalagarh in Solan district, ANI cited State Disaster Management Authority as saying. 

As per The Times of India report, the driver lost control of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus after which it rolled into a ditch.

The injured have been taken to a local hospital. No casualties have been reported so far. The rescue operation is underway and the injured are being evacuated, TOI reported. 

On Thursday, 43 people were killed and 35 injured after their bus fell into a deep gorge near the Banjar area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. 

Earlier, a landslide that occurred in Himachal’s Kinnaur killed as many as 25 people. A 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that got struck by the rubble on August 11 in the Kinnaur landslide. It was the second major incident to hit Kinnaur after at least nine people died in multiple landslides in the district in late July. A bridge had also collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to the landslide.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Bus accidentHimachal PradeshSolan
