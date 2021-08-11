हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kinnaur landslide

Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll reaches 10, 14 rescued in Kinnaur

At least 10 bodies have been recovered and 14 injured rescued so far in the landslide that occurred at  Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday. 

Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll reaches 10, 14 rescued in Kinnaur
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least ten people were killed and 14 others rescued on Wednesday (August 11) in a landslide that trapped a bus and other vehicles at Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, ANI cited officials as saying. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are feared to have been buried under the debris. 

Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that rescue operation is underway to locate those still trapped. As per a Bhawanagar police official, 25 to 30 were feared to be trapped under the rubble. 

Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta informed the landslide and shooting of stones occurred at Chaura village on national highway number five in Nigulsari of Nichar tehsil in Kinnaur district at around noon on Wednesday. 

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible support. "PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.” 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also dialled up CM Thakur and took stock of the situation. He also asked the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal government in rescue and relief operations. 

This is the second major incident to hit Kinnaur after atleast nine people died in multiple landslides in the district in late July. A bridge had also collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to the landslide.

(With agency inputs)

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kinnaur landslideHimachal PradeshHimachal Pradesh landslideITBP
Next
Story

Unhappy with portfolio, Karnataka Tourism Minister hints at resignation, CM Basavaraj Bommai says will resolve issue

Must Watch

PT24M51S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Congress restless with respect to national heroes?