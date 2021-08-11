Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll reaches 10, 14 rescued in Kinnaur

New Delhi: At least ten people were killed and 14 others rescued on Wednesday (August 11) in a landslide that trapped a bus and other vehicles at Nigulsari in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, ANI cited officials as saying. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying over 40 passengers, are feared to have been buried under the debris.

A total of 10 bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Nugulsari area of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. 14 people have been rescued so far: ITBP pic.twitter.com/EatSLwVVr2 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Deputy Commissioner, Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq told PTI that rescue operation is underway to locate those still trapped. As per a Bhawanagar police official, 25 to 30 were feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta informed the landslide and shooting of stones occurred at Chaura village on national highway number five in Nigulsari of Nichar tehsil in Kinnaur district at around noon on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and assured all possible support. "PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also dialled up CM Thakur and took stock of the situation. He also asked the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to provide all assistance to the Himachal government in rescue and relief operations.

This is the second major incident to hit Kinnaur after atleast nine people died in multiple landslides in the district in late July. A bridge had also collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to the landslide.

(With agency inputs)