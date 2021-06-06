हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh extends corona curfew till June 14, check guidelines here

After the meeting with the state Cabinet, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur announced that the corona curfew in the state will be extended till 6 am on June 14 in view of the COVID-19 situation. 

Himachal Pradesh extends corona curfew till June 14, check guidelines here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday (June 5, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in the state till 6 am on June 14.

The decision to extend the corona curfew was taken by the state government in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Check complete guidelines here:

- All shops and other establishments can stay open from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm. Shops selling essential items and pharmacies will remain open as usual during the weekends as well.

- Government offices would also function with 30 percent attendance, except stand-alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength.

- Educational institutions in the state will remain closed.

- Public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.

The state cabinet in the meeting also decided that the authorities would explore options for procurement of more COVID-19 vaccines directly from the makers.

Additionally, the state cabinet also decided to cancel Class 12th Himachal Board of School Education examinations. CM Jai Ram Thakur said the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the marks for students of class 12th keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE.

The authorities also decided that in case the candidates are not satisfied with their class 12th results they would be allowed to appear in a special examination which will be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, taking the state’s caseload to 1,93,924. According to the state health department notification, the state has 9,787 active COVID-19 cases. The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruslockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Himachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Honey-trap gang busted in Noida, five including two women arrested

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?