Himachal Pradesh extends corona curfew till June 14, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday (June 5, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in the state till 6 am on June 14.

The decision to extend the corona curfew was taken by the state government in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Check complete guidelines here:

- All shops and other establishments can stay open from Monday to Friday for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm. Shops selling essential items and pharmacies will remain open as usual during the weekends as well.

- Government offices would also function with 30 percent attendance, except stand-alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength.

- Educational institutions in the state will remain closed.

- Public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.

The state cabinet in the meeting also decided that the authorities would explore options for procurement of more COVID-19 vaccines directly from the makers.

Additionally, the state cabinet also decided to cancel Class 12th Himachal Board of School Education examinations. CM Jai Ram Thakur said the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the marks for students of class 12th keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE.

The authorities also decided that in case the candidates are not satisfied with their class 12th results they would be allowed to appear in a special examination which will be conducted once the situation becomes conducive.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday reported 787 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths, taking the state’s caseload to 1,93,924. According to the state health department notification, the state has 9,787 active COVID-19 cases. The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours.

