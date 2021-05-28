LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking directions to cancel the CBSE exam

New Delhi: Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exam today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (May 28) to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

This will be the first meeting between the CM Mamata Banerjee and the prime minister after the results for the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on May 2.

At least five persons were killed in West Bengal in separate incidents of lightning strike and electrocution, an official of the disaster management department said.

