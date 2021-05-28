LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking directions to cancel the CBSE exam

28 May 2021, 09:55 AM
COVID-19: India reports 1,86,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry
Total cases: 2,75,55,457
Total discharges: 2,48,93,410
Death toll: 3,18,895
Active cases: 23,43,152
Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660
28 May 2021, 09:54 AM
Talangana: Telangana government increases the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from Rs 70,000/month to Rs 80,500/ month(consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021.
28 May 2021, 09:53 AM
COVID-19: With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far. Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%: Union Health Ministry
28 May 2021, 09:50 AM
COVID-19: At 1.86 lakh cases, a declining trend in new cases continues. Daily new cases are lowest in the last 44 days. Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry.
28 May 2021, 09:47 AM
CBSE: Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII exam.