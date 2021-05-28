हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking directions to cancel the CBSE exam

Possibility of heavy rain will persist as long as a depression - a fallout of cyclone Yaas - exists in the vicinity of the state, Deputy Director of the Regional Met Centre, Sanjib Bandopadhyay, said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 28, 2021 - 09:55
File photo

New Delhi: Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 exam today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (May 28) to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. 

This will be the first meeting between the CM Mamata Banerjee and the prime minister after the results for the West Bengal Assembly elections came out on May 2.

At least five persons were killed in West Bengal in separate incidents of lightning strike and electrocution, an official of the disaster management department said.

Stay tuned for the latest updates with Zee news:

28 May 2021, 09:55 AM

COVID-19: India reports 1,86,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,59,459 discharges & 3,660 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 2,75,55,457

Total discharges: 2,48,93,410 

Death toll: 3,18,895    

Active cases: 23,43,152 

Total vaccination: 20,57,20,660

 

28 May 2021, 09:54 AM

Talangana: Telangana government increases the stipend of Senior Resident doctors from Rs 70,000/month to Rs 80,500/ month(consolidated) with effect from January 1, 2021.

28 May 2021, 09:53 AM

COVID-19: With 2,59,459 patient recoveries reported during the last 24 hours, a total of 2,48,93,410 patients have recovered in the country so far. Recovery Rate increases to 90.34%: Union Health Ministry

28 May 2021, 09:50 AM

COVID-19: At 1.86 lakh cases, a declining trend in new cases continues. Daily new cases are lowest in the last 44 days. Active caseload further declines to 23,43,152 with active cases decrease by 76,755 in last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry.

28 May 2021, 09:47 AM

CBSE: Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking directions to the Centre, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) to cancel the CBSE, ICSE Class XII exam.

