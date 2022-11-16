Himachal Pradesh jolted by 4.1 magnitude earthquake; no casualties reported
Around 9:32 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolted Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (November 16).
NEW DELHI: In the area located 27 km North of North-West of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred on Wednesday at 9:32 pm. According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground. No casualties or reports of damage in nearby areas were reported.
Last week, mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR. People in Delhi's adjoining cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon - felt tremors. The tremors were mostly felt in high-rise cities.
Before another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Nepal in the wee hours of Nov 9. With the epicenter in Nepal, strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region around 1:57 am. Many Delhiites shared their experiences on Twitter after the tremors ended. Several were awoken from their sleep as the tremors felt across Delhi around 2:00 am
