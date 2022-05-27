हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
8 years of Modi govt

PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow, rally in Shimla to mark 8th anniversary of his govt

PM Narendra Modi will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre.

Himachal Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow, rally in Shimla to mark 8th anniversary of his govt
File Photo

New Delhi: With mega celebrations planned to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a roadshow in Shimla and address a rally on May 31, a Himachal Pradesh BJP leader informed on Friday (May 27). 

As per PTI, Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the PM’s roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park, following which he will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre. 

Jamwal, who is also the political advisor of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, said that PM Modi is also scheduled to interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from all over the country. 

The BJP leader, who reviewed the preparations for Modi’s rally, said "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre."

He also stated that they are keeping a watch on the traffic movement of Shimla and will soon discuss and share the traffic plan.

The preparations for the PM’s upcoming roadshow were also reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monica Bhutunguru, MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli and public relations director Harbans Brascon.

Himachal Pradesh as a venue for celebrating the eighth anniversary of the NDA government comes after state CM Jai Ram Thakur on May 11 had met PM Modi in Delhi and urged him to hold a national level function to mark the occasion. Thakur had told Modi that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join, an official spokesperson had said.

Moreover, PM Modi will also visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states. 

Notably, Himachal Pradesh will witness Assembly elections later this year. 

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
8 years of Modi govtNarendra ModiShimlaHimachal PradeshBJP8 years of nda government
Next
Story

Thrikkakara bypoll: People will give shock treatment to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, claims AK Antony

Must Watch

PT2M55S

A new application has been filed in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi case