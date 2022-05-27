New Delhi: With mega celebrations planned to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold a roadshow in Shimla and address a rally on May 31, a Himachal Pradesh BJP leader informed on Friday (May 27).

As per PTI, Himachal Pradesh BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said the PM’s roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park, following which he will address a rally at the historic Ridge Maidan to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre.

Jamwal, who is also the political advisor of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, said that PM Modi is also scheduled to interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 17 government schemes from all over the country.

The BJP leader, who reviewed the preparations for Modi’s rally, said "It is a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Shimla for the rally on the occasion of completion of eight years of his government at the Centre."

He also stated that they are keeping a watch on the traffic movement of Shimla and will soon discuss and share the traffic plan.

The preparations for the PM’s upcoming roadshow were also reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi, SP Monica Bhutunguru, MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli and public relations director Harbans Brascon.

Himachal Pradesh as a venue for celebrating the eighth anniversary of the NDA government comes after state CM Jai Ram Thakur on May 11 had met PM Modi in Delhi and urged him to hold a national level function to mark the occasion. Thakur had told Modi that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join, an official spokesperson had said.

Moreover, PM Modi will also visit Dharamshala in June where he will address chief secretaries of various states.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh will witness Assembly elections later this year.

(With agency inputs)