Himachal Pradesh

CM Jai Ram Thakur invites PM to Himachal Pradesh to mark 8 years of Modi govt

CM Jai Ram Thakur, who called on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, said that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@jairamthakurbjp

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a national level function to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre on May 31 in Himachal Pradesh.

Thakur, who called on PM Modi in New Delhi, said that Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national level function in which all districts of the country will join, an official spokesperson said.

Inviting the PM to visit Himachal Pradesh, Thakur also thanked him for his special affection to the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for speedy development of the state.

Thakur also discussed about various ongoing projects in the state with the prime minister.

The CM also apprised him about the sincere efforts of the state government towards making Himachal Pradesh a green state, the spokesperson said.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of the state government towards achieving this objective and he assured of all possible support to the state, he added.

Earlier, Thakur also spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to visit Himachal Pradesh.

The CM urged her to participate in a conference with heads of all banks in Himachal Pradesh to hold fruitful deliberations for increasing credit-deposit ratio in the state and to explore possibilities to provide more loans to women and self-help groups to empower them.

