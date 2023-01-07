Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Sukhu's cabinet expansion on Sunday, Governor to administer oath to new ministers

Shimla: The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh will be finally held on Sunday (January 8) in Raj Bhavan, news agency ANI reported. The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers would take place at the Raj Bhavan here on January 8 at 10 am, news agency PTI quoted Raj Bhawan souces as saying. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier in the day said he has handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval.Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath to new ministers. Earlier today, newly elected Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that he has handed over the list of probables for induction in his council of ministers to the Congress high command for approval. "The list has been handed over to the high command and expansion would be done only after the list is cleared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The swearing-in ceremony of members is possible on Sunday or later," Sukhu said while addressing reporters upon his return to Shimla. Talking about the promise of implementing the Old Pension Scheme, Sukhu said "We will implement the OPS in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting."

There has been much speculation over the names of new ministers since Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri took oath nearly a month ago following the Congress' win in the assembly election. There are 10 vacancies in the council of ministers as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh cannot exceed 12.

Congress is facing a daunting task due to the aspirations of various regions, castes and factions for representation. It also has to strike a balance while inducting old and new faces. Three out of 12 districts have been given representation - Sukhu from Hamirpur, Agnihotri from Una and five times MLA from Bhatiyyat Kuldeep Pathania, who is from Chamba, as Assembly Speaker, a party source noted.

One minister is expected from the Tribal areas of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur. Kangra and Shimla with ten and seven Congress MLAs respectively are expected to be given a share in the cabinet.

The Congress has won 40 out of 68 assembly seats including four each in Una, Solan, and Hamirpur, three in Sirmaur, two each in Chamba and Kullu, and one each in Mandi, Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts. Sukhu had maintained that the cabinet would be expanded in consultation with the high command and it would be a mix of professionals, youth and representatives of various sections.

Former ministers and a number of second and third-time MLAs are among those aspiring for ministerial berths. The party has to also reconcile the claims of the two factions led by Suhkhu and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

The front runners include Chander Kumar from Jawali in Kangra, a former minister and former Lok Sabha Member, and oldest MLA Dhani Ram Shandil from Solan, who is also a former minister and former Lok Sabha member. Former minister Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala in Kangra, six-time MLA Harshvardhan Chauhan from Shillai in Sirmaur, former deputy speaker Jagat Singh Negi from Kinnaur, former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and four-time MLA from Jubbal-Kotkhai Rohit Thakur, who is the grandson of former chief minister Ram Lal Thakur, are also among the top contenders.

(With agency inputs)