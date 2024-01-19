NEW DELHI: Within 24 hours, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi have been engaged in a bitter war of words, revealing deep-rooted animosity. The catalyst for this verbal altercation was Rahul Gandhi's ongoing "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" in Assam, where he accused the Assam government of being the ''most corrupt'' in India. Sarma, in turn, fired back, alleging corruption within the Gandhi family.

Once Allies, Now Foes

Rewinding a few years, the political landscape was different. Himanta Biswa Sarma was a staunch Congress loyalist during the tenure of Tarun Gogoi, the then Chief Minister of Assam.

Rise Of Himanta Biswa Sarma

Around a decade ago, Assam witnessed elections that reshaped the political dynamics of the state. Tarun Gogoi, the incumbent Chief Minister, faced a formidable opponent in Sarma, who had already served as the Health Minister. However, Sarma's ambitions to secure the Chief Ministerial position were thwarted, leading to his eventual departure from the Congress party.

Shift To BJP And Northeast's Political Landscape

A year later, Sarma made a significant political shift by joining the BJP. His departure from Congress was marked by a scathing letter to Sonia Gandhi, criticizing Rahul Gandhi's inability to understand the importance of key issues in Assam. The move had significant repercussions, as it not only altered Sarma's political trajectory but also paved the way for BJP's influence in the Northeast.

BJP's First Victory In Northeast

Himanta Biswa Sarma's political journey became synonymous with BJP's triumph in the Northeast. His impact extended across all states in the region, solidifying BJP's presence. Reflecting on the 2016 victory in Assam, Sarma claimed to have forewarned Rahul Gandhi that Congress would lose 25 seats if things continued as they were.

Strained Relations And Allegations

In a candid interview with a leading news channel, Sarma expressed his views on Rahul Gandhi, stating that Gandhi was arrogant and failed to comprehend the intricacies of the issues faced by Assam. Sarma highlighted an incident where Gandhi was preoccupied with feeding biscuits to his dog during a crucial discussion on Assam's problems, garnering significant media attention.

Exodus In Congress

The Congress party has faced criticism for neglecting the aspirations of young leaders, a lapse that has not gone unnoticed. Unlike other states, where this oversight may not be as pronounced, the party witnessed a succession of young Congress leaders defecting to the BJP due to unfulfilled ambitions. The lack of interest in grooming leaders from the next generation within the Congress became apparent.

Rise Of Young Leaders In BJP

One after another, young Congress leaders found a new political home in the BJP as their aspirations were not being met within the Congress ranks. The trend gained momentum post the formation of the Modi government, indicating a significant shift in political allegiances. Critics argue that the Congress party failed to demonstrate interest in nurturing the next generation of leaders. This indifference became more evident as leaders started leaving the party, seeking opportunities elsewhere. The departure of Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the beginning of a trend that would continue, especially in the Northeast.

Growing List of Defectors From Congress

In the aftermath of Sarma's departure, the Congress party in the Northeast faced a series of defections. Notable leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev, Amarinder Singh, RPN Singh, Kapil Sibal, Sunil Jakhar, Gulam Nabi Azad, Jayveer Sherigill, among others, chose to leave the Congress fold.

Himanata Sarma vs The Gandhi Family

Recently, Himanta Biswa Sarma trained his guns at Rahul Gandhi, asserting that the Gandhi family is not just corrupt but also 'duplicates.' He emphasized that the family's surname is not Gandhi; rather, they go by the 'duplicate' moniker. Sarma, in the context of Rahul's political journey, suggested in 2022 that since India has remained intact while Pakistan has separated, Rahul Gandhi should embark on a similar journey to Pakistan.

As political landscapes shift and alliances change, the rivalry between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rahul Gandhi reflects the dynamic nature of Indian politics. The repercussions of this political turbulence extend beyond individual careers, impacting the larger narrative of regional and national politics.