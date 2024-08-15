'Hindus Facing Violence For No Reason': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amidst targeted attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that Hindus there are being subjected to violence for no reason. He emphasised that India has a responsibility to protect them from injustice and atrocities.

After hoisting the national flag at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in the Mahal area, he said, "The coming generation has the duty to protect the 'swa' of the 'swatantrata' (freedom) because there are always people in the world who want to dominate other countries and we have to be alert and careful, and protect ourselves from them."

RSS chief also said that India has the tradition of helping others and in the last few years India has never attacked anyone.

"We can see the situation now. A lot violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason," he further added, PTI reported.

He also said that in this situation we have to see that our country remains safe and also help the others.

"Our country has the responsibility to ensure that the people facing the heat of instability and anarchy do not have to face any trouble, injustice and atrocities. In some cases, the government has to see on its own level, but it gets strength only when society fulfils its duty and shows commitment towards the country," Bhagwat added.

Bangladesh has been observing targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has alleged that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since Hasina' ouster.