Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778453
NewsIndia
RSS CHIEF MOHAN BHAGWAT

'Hindus Facing Violence For No Reason': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Bangladesh

RSS chief said that India has the tradition of helping others and in the last few years India has never attacked anyone.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Hindus Facing Violence For No Reason': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On Bangladesh

New Delhi: Amidst targeted attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said that Hindus there are being subjected to violence for no reason. He emphasised that India has a responsibility to protect them from injustice and atrocities.

After hoisting the national flag at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in the Mahal area, he said, "The coming generation has the duty to protect the 'swa' of the 'swatantrata' (freedom) because there are always people in the world who want to dominate other countries and we have to be alert and careful, and protect ourselves from them." 

RSS chief also said that India has the tradition of helping others and in the last few years India has never attacked anyone.

"We can see the situation now. A lot violence is taking place in the neighbouring country and Hindus living there are facing the heat without any reason," he further added, PTI reported.

He also said that in this situation we have to see that our country remains safe and also help the others.

"Our country has the responsibility to ensure that the people facing the heat of instability and anarchy do not have to face any trouble, injustice and atrocities. In some cases, the government has to see on its own level, but it gets strength only when society fulfils its duty and shows commitment towards the country," Bhagwat added.

Bangladesh has been observing targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has alleged that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since Hasina' ouster.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Rioters should be punished, Sheikh Hasina's first statement!
DNA Video
DNA: Video of a woman washing pistol in Chambal goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Watch, fitness test of UP police personnel engaged in VVIP security