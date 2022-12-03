‘His knowledge limited to Baa Baa Black Sheep’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘Jai Siya Ram’ remarks

Bhopal: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday, December 3, 2022, hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his statement, questioning why the BJP and RSS chant `Jai Shri Ram` instead of `Jai Siya Ram`.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Saturday, Mishra said, "I think Rahul Gandhi`s knowledge is only limited to the children`s rhyme `Baa Baa Black Ship`. The name of Ram is prefixed with `Shri`. `Shri` is also used for Lord Vishnu`s wife Lakshmi and Sita ji."

"Since Rahul Gandhi has neither brothered to read the `Ramayana` or the `Geeta`, he should at least browse on the internet for a description of the prefix `Shri`. He must have picked up something told by a temple priest, who prepared a cake and got it cut by (former Madhya Pradesh chief minister) Kamal Nath," Mishra said.

Also Read: WATCH: Sachin Pilot's warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Speaking at rally in the Agar Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, Rahul said, "They (RSS) chant `Jai Shri Ram` and not `Jai Siya Ram` as there is no woman member in their organisation."