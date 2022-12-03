WATCH: Sachin Pilot's warm welcome to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Jaipur: On Saturday, a day before the Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to arrive in Rajasthan, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot released a video welcoming Rahul Gandhi. "Entire Rajasthan is joining Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?" Pilot stated in the Twitter video. As more people joined him, the video showed him tying shoelaces, stretching, fixing his spectacles, and running. On Sunday evening, the yatra will arrive in Jhalawar from Madhya Pradesh. Gandhi will begin the Rajasthan leg of his yatra on Monday morning in the Kali Talai area, which is part of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's Jhalrapatan constituency.

In 17 days, the yatra will also visit Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar districts. Gandhi is scheduled to hold farmer dialogues in Dausa on December 15 and a public rally in Alwar's Malakheda on December 19.

Campaigning ends for Sardarshahar assembly seat bypoll in Rajasthan's Churu

Campaigning for Sardarshahar assembly seat bypoll in Rajasthan's Churu ended at 5 pm on Saturday, collector Sidharth Sihag said. Polling will be held on Monday from 8 am to 5 pm and the results will be declared on December 8. The Sardarshahar seat was held by Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma (77) who passed away on October 9 after prolonged illness, which necessitated the bypoll. The Congress has fielded Late Sharma's son Anil Kumar while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate.

Eight others candidates are in the fray: Lalchand of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Sanwarmal Meghwal of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of Indian People's Green Party and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit. The ruling Congress has exuded confidence of retaining the seat while the opposition BJP said it has made all efforts to wrest the seat from the Congress. The RLP's national convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has thrown his weight behind the the party candidate.

"People are happy with the work being done by the Congress party. We are confident of winning the seat," PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said. Congress leader and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently addressed a public meeting in Sardarshahar. BJP state president Satish Poonia and other leaders of the saffron party, too, had addressed rallies and campaigned in support of the party candidate. In the 200-member Rajasthan legislative assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three, CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one and 13 are Independents. The bypoll is being held for the one vacant seat.