Labh Singh Ugoke

AAP Punjab MLA visits school as chief guest where his mother works as sanitation worker

Labh Singh Ugoke, who defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, was the chief guest at the school in Ugoke.

ANI photos

New Delhi: Newly-made Punjab MLA Labh Singh Ugoke on Tuesday (April 5, 2022) presided over a function at a school where his mother works as a sanitation worker.

Ugoke, who defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Bhadaur assembly segment, was the chief guest at the school in Ugoke.

"It's a matter of great pride, I'm very happy that my son has become an MLA," Ugoke's mother Baldev Kaur, who has been working for the last 25 years in the school, told ANI.

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also studied in the same school. 

"We have always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son`s position, I will continue to perform my duty in the school," Kaur had said after her son's victory.

Ugoke, who used to work in a mobile repairing shop, had defeated Channi from the Bhadaur seat by a margin of 37,550 votes. He had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013 and rose in the ranks of the party quickly. 

It is notable that the AAP bagged a landslide victory in the recently-concluded Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats in the 117-member Assembly.

(With agency inputs)

