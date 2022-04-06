AAP Punjab MLA visits school as chief guest where his mother works as sanitation worker

New Delhi: Newly-made Punjab MLA Labh Singh Ugoke on Tuesday (April 5, 2022) presided over a function at a school where his mother works as a sanitation worker.

Ugoke, who defeated former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in the Bhadaur assembly segment, was the chief guest at the school in Ugoke.

"It's a matter of great pride, I'm very happy that my son has become an MLA," Ugoke's mother Baldev Kaur, who has been working for the last 25 years in the school, told ANI.

Punjab| AAP MLA from Bhadaur, Labh Singh Ugoke, reached a govt school in Ugoke village as Chief Guest where his mother Baldev Kaur has been working as a sanitation worker for last 25yrs "It's a matter of great pride, I'm very happy that my son has become an MLA,"she says (05.04) pic.twitter.com/EevndNEp1z — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

According to reports, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had also studied in the same school.

"We have always worked hard to earn money. Irrespective of my son`s position, I will continue to perform my duty in the school," Kaur had said after her son's victory.

Punjab | Baldev Kaur, mother of AAP's Labh Singh, who defeated Congress' Charanjit S Channi from Bhadaur in Barnala, continues to work as a sweeper at a govt school in Ugoke village. She says," 'Jhadu' is an important part of my life. I'll continue to do my duty at the school." pic.twitter.com/OuX5kIPLFr — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

Ugoke, who used to work in a mobile repairing shop, had defeated Channi from the Bhadaur seat by a margin of 37,550 votes. He had joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in 2013 and rose in the ranks of the party quickly.

It is notable that the AAP bagged a landslide victory in the recently-concluded Punjab polls, winning 92 Assembly seats in the 117-member Assembly.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV