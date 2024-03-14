'Historic Day': Amit Shah After Ram Nath Kovind Panel Submits Report On 'One Nation One Election' To President

NEW DELHI: In a significant milestone for Indian politics, the high-level committee overseeing the feasibility of simultaneous elections, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its exhaustive report to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday. This event was hailed as a watershed moment by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who described it as a "historic day for the country's democratic system." "It is a historic day for the country's democratic system. Today, the High-Level Committee formed by the Modi government on One Nation One Election, chaired by Shri @ramnathkovind Ji, presented its report before the Hon'ble President," the Home Minister posted on his 'X' handle.

Panels Sumbits 18,626-Page Long Report

The report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work over 191 days, since the constitution of the High-Level Committee on September 2, 2023.

Under the guidance of Ram Nath Kovind, the committee boasted a diverse membership, including eminent figures like Ghulam Nabi Azad, N K Singh, Subhash C Kashyap, Harish Salve, and Sanjay Kothari. Their collective expertise and perspectives were instrumental in shaping the comprehensive recommendations put forth in the report.

Wide-Ranging Consultations

The committee's approach was characterized by inclusivity and thoroughness, evident in its engagements with various stakeholders. Notably, 47 political parties contributed their insights, with a significant majority voicing support for simultaneous elections. Additionally, input from citizens across the nation, amounting to 21,558 responses, underscored widespread public interest and backing for this reform.

Delving deeper into the intricacies of the proposal, the committee sought counsel from legal luminaries, election commissioners, and economic experts. Their assessments highlighted the economic imperatives of synchronized elections, emphasizing the detrimental impact of disjointed electoral cycles on inflation, economic growth, and social cohesion.

Path Forward: Two-Step Approach

After meticulous consideration of various perspectives, the committee delineated a pragmatic two-step approach towards realizing simultaneous elections. The first phase focuses on synchronizing elections for the House of the People and State Legislative Assemblies, followed by a subsequent alignment of Municipalities and Panchayats elections within a defined timeframe.

Constitutional Compatibility And Voter Empowerment

Crucially, the committee's recommendations are crafted with due regard to constitutional integrity, requiring minimal amendments while upholding the foundational principles of India's democratic framework. Furthermore, proposals for a unified electoral roll and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) aim to streamline the electoral process and enhance voter participation and confidence, it said in its report.

In concluding its exhaustive deliberations, the committee expressed confidence in the transformative potential of its recommendations. By fostering transparency, inclusivity, and voter confidence, the envisioned reforms are poised to catalyze developmental progress, strengthen democratic institutions, and uphold the collective aspirations of a diverse nation.

A Step Towards India's Future

''Upon all-inclusive deliberations, the committee concludes that its recommendations will significantly enhance the transparency, inclusivity, ease and confidence of the voters. Overwhelming support for holding simultaneous elections will spur the development process and social cohesion, deepen the foundations of our democratic rubric, and realize the aspirations of India, that is Bharat,'' it said.