Holi 2024 News: Throwing Water Balloons, Colours At Passing Cars May Land You In Big Trouble

NEW DELHI: With the festival of colours, Holi, just around the corner, it's crucial for revelers to exercise caution when indulging in public festivities involving water or colour-filled balloons. This warning comes as a reminder that any unintended harm caused to individuals or property could result in serious legal repercussions, including the filing of FIRs by the police, potentially leading to legal entanglements and hefty penalties.

Delhi Police To Lookout For Offenders

Authorities have directed all police stations to keep a close watch on individuals engaging in such activities during the Holi celebrations. Additionally, sensitive areas are being monitored closely, especially considering the ongoing election season. Local intelligence suggests that disturbances in sensitive areas due to such activities could escalate, prompting the police to issue advisories to exercise vigilance. Media reports suggest that the police may issue notifications within a couple of days regarding this matter.

Legal Action Under Section 188

According to media reports, individuals found violating the rules issued by the police may face legal action under Section 188 of the IPC. This section pertains to disobedience to government orders and carries penalties of up to six months imprisonment or a fine of one thousand rupees for endangering public health, safety, or security.

Potential Action Against Offenders' Families

Furthermore, children and adolescents often engage in pre-Holi revelry by throwing water or coloured balloons at passersby, sometimes causing inconvenience or harm. In such cases, the families of these individuals could also face police action. Moreover, police forces have been deployed in various areas, including girls' hostels and college campuses, to prevent incidents of teasing and other offences. The police are prepared to take strict measures against those disrupting public peace or engaging in forced colour application.

As the festival approaches, it's essential for everyone to celebrate responsibly and respect others' boundaries to ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi for all.