Home-Cooked Food, Medication And Special Room For TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu In Central Prison

Chandrababu Naidu Arrested: The 73-year-old former chief minister has been provided with a separate accommodation inside the jail in view of the purported threat to his life. He is a Z-plus category security protectee.

Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 07:19 AM IST|Source: PTI
Rajamahendravaram: Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu was lodged at the Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in a multi-crore corruption case. The former Andhra Praesh chief minister reached the jail after a nearly 200-km journey to Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district from Vijayawada.

"Chandrababu Naidu went in the prison around 1:20 AM," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police P Jagadish was quoted saying by PTI. 


Home-cooked food, medication and a special room were among the amenities granted by the court to Naidu during his judicial custody. The 73-year-old former chief minister has been provided with a separate accommodation inside the jail in view of the purported threat to his life. He is a Z-plus category security protectee.

 

 

Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh trailed his father to the prison gates and waited outside for some time before leaving. According to the detention order, the judge highlighted that there are grounds to believe the accusations levelled against Naidu, and 24 hours were not enough to complete the investigation.

Naidu was arrested in the Skill Development Corporation scam case following a pre-dawn operation on Saturday at Nandyala, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was sleeping. He was arrested by the CID around 6 AM on Saturday from a marriage hall outside which his caravan was parked. 

