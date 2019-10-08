Home Minister Amit Shah directs BJP leaders to touch base with prominent people in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BJP leaders to get in touch with prominent people in Kashmir valley in order to bring normalcy in the region. It is to be noted that the situation in Kashmir has been tense since August 5 after the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to ANI, a source privy to Shah's direction said that the BJP president has asked the party leaders to touch base with clerics, traders, hoteliers and people in the tourism industry. Shah issued the direction after a high-level meeting with Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday. Sources added that the Centre is also planning to launch several development programmes in the region which has been affected by Pakistan-backed terrorism.

"The outreach programme aims to open the educational institutions and bring government employees back to offices and tourism sector back in operations," said a source. The BJP is hopeful that the launch of development initiatives and meeting with prominent people will help bring normalcy in the region at a faster pace. "Ensure maximum participation is what has been communicated," the source revealed. It is to be noted that the Centre is also planning to hold an investors summit in Kashmir in November or December later this year. "Dates are likely to be finalised soon," divulged the source.

In a related development, Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that tourists will be allowed to visit the region from Thursday (September 10). Governor Malik recalled a security advisory issued over two months ago asking tourists to leave the Valley. The advisory was issued by Governor Malik after holding a security review meeting with advisors and the chief secretary.