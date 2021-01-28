Home Minister Amit Shah to meet cops injured during farmers’ tractor rally in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi. The Home Minister will visit two hospitals - Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital - to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel, an official from the Home Ministry said.

Both the hospitals are located in Civil Lines. Nearly 400 policemen were injured during the tractor parade of the farmers who have been protesting against three central farm laws at Delhi's borders since November.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (file photo) to visit two hospitals where police personnel injured in the violence during farmers' tractor rally on January 26 have been admitted in north Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dR1m1ZskBq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be spared.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava said farmer unions did not follow conditions set for the parade that was supposed to be held from 12 pm to 5 pm with 5,000 tractors and accused them of betrayal.

Delhi Police has issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within 3 days, the Delhi Police said.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

From Rajpath to Red Fort, the day unfolded in scenes of contrasts. One that Indians have seen for seven decades and the other that seared itself into collective memory with its imagery of protesters demanding a repeal of the three farm laws storming the Mughal era monument, the centrepiece of India's Independence Day celebrations.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day.

A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble.

