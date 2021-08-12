हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
honour killing

Honor Killing? Dead woman's family tried to pass the case as 'suicide', forensic exposes their claims

The woman left with a man from a different community on June 5 and came back on July 7.

Honor Killing? Dead woman&#039;s family tried to pass the case as &#039;suicide&#039;, forensic exposes their claims
Image for representation

In a suspected case of 'honour killing', a 20-year-old woman, who eloped with a man belonging to a different community, was allegedly killed by her family members at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, a police official said on Thursday. After the incident on August 2, the family members tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, but the forensic report refuted their claim, following which the woman's father and brother were arrested on Wednesday while search was on for three other absconding accused, he said.

The woman left with a man from a different community on June 5 and came back on July 7. After she disappeared, her parents filed a missing person's report at Janakganj police station, city Superintendent of Police Atmaram Sharma said.

After she returned, the police sent her to a women's shelter home, he said.

On July 31, the woman gave her consent to stay with her parents following which she came back home. Later, on August 2, her father went to the police station and claimed that his daughter had committed suicide by hanging herself, the official said.

A police team along with forensic experts then went to the spot to conduct an investigation into the matter. The official said after examining the spot, police got suspicious and later, forensic experts in their report also said the woman did not commit suicide, but was hanged by others.

He said when the woman's father and other relatives were questioned, they told the police that they had killed her and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide. The police subsequently arrested the victim's father and brother and registered a case of murder, the official said.

Search was on for three other absconding accused - the woman's uncle and two cousin brothers, he added.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
honour killingMadhya PradeshGwalior
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi participates in 'Atmanirbhar Narishakti Se Samvad', releases financial support to women Self Help Groups

Must Watch

PT3M3S

ISRO's mission failed in the last minute