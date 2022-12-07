Honour Killing case: Absconder accused arrested by crime branch in Delhi

New Delhi: A team of the Crime Branch arrested an absconder who is accused in two cases of honour killing from Haryana`s Sonipat, officials said on Wednesday.The accused, Ankit Choudary came on two days` interim bail granted for the marriage of his younger brother on the intervening night of April 21 and 22 this year and did not return to the jail. He was untraceable since then.According to the officials, Ankit is the accused in many heinous cases in Delhi and was arrested in two registered murder cases.Ankit in the year 2010 had killed his sister and his brother-in-law for having an inter-community marriage.

"The accused Ankit Choudary was aggrieved by this act of his sister and felt that this let down the honour of his family. At the same time, some other incidents of love marriages happened in Wazirpur village. The accused Ankit and friends of his community believed that the inter-caste marriage of his sister started all this. So they hatched a conspiracy to kill his sister, brother-in-law and one girl namely Shobha to send a message to their community," Special Commissioner of Police IPS Ravindra Singh Yadav said."Ankit Choudary on June 20 in 2010 first killed his brother-in-law by firing at him thrice in his car. Then Ankit went to the house of his sister Monika and shot her also. The accused was also involved in the killing of another girl namely Shobha. A case was registered in this regard too," Yadav further said.The police also said that Shobha`s brother, Mandeep was also involved in the crime.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Man kidnapped, stripped naked, thrashed by teens in outskirts of Hyderabad

The other accused persons are in judicial custody and the matter is pending trial and is in the final stage.On the intervening night of April 21-22 2022, Ankit was granted bail for two days for attending the marriage of his younger brother."When Ankit didn`t return to the jail in the time given to him, the court declared him absconding on September 7," the police said.Accused Ankit has also been involved in a hurt case registered at Ashok Vihar police station.