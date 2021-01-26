Hope tensions can be eased through dialogue: UN on India, China face-off in Sikkim’s Naku La

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of a minor face-off between Indian and the Chinese soldiers in Sikkim’s Naku La, the United Nations has urged both countries to exercise restraint and engage in peaceful dialogue to resolve the border stand-off.

"Only to say that we hope that, through dialogue, the tensions that may exist along the border could be dialled down," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Monday. Dujarric was responding to a question on whether the UN Secretariat or the Secretary-General has any comment on the "renewed India-China border clashes".

The appeal from the UN came after it was reported that the soldiers of both the countries reportedly clashed with each other at Naku La in the Sikkim border area.

According to reports, the clash between Indian troops and the Chinese PLA took place last week after the latter tried to intrude. The report stated that soldiers from both sides received injuries in the brawl. However, the situation has been brought under control now.

Indian Army released a statement on the latest Naku La clash between troops of two neighbouring countries.

It said, "We have received several queries regarding a face-off between Indian Army and PLA troops in Sikkim sector. It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at the Naku La area of North Sikkim on 20 January 2021 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols. Media is requested to refrain from overplaying or exaggerating reports which are factually incorrect."

Naku La, incidentally, was one of the original face-off sites, along with Pangong Tso, Galwan, Gogra, Hot Springs, in early-May last year.

The government source said the clash took place three days ago. It happened while both the countries' government and military were readying for another round of talks to resolve border dispute along the 3,488 kilometre-long Line of Actual Control.

Importantly, on Sunday, India and China held a 16-hour long marathon military dialogue that ended after 2 AM on Monday to resolve the ongoing nine-month long border dispute and thinning of forces along the LAC.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place at the Moldo Meeting point in the Ladakh region. It had started at 10.30 AM on Sunday and ended at 2.30 AM on Monday.

According to IANS, Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation. India has sought complete disengagement and withdrawal of forces from the disputed areas.

It happened after almost two months after the last dialogue. The talks reportedly concluded on a positive note. The military commanders have conveyed the details of the meeting to the Prime Minister Office.

On June 15, 2020, India lost 20 soldiers during a violent clash at Galwan Valley with Chinese People`s Liberation Army soldiers. Chinese never made their casualty public.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock between the two nuke powered nations continues.

