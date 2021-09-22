हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
horrifying

HORRIFYING video: Bangalore woman caught in apartment fire, dies - watch

The fire broke out at an apartment at Bannergatta Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday (September 21) afternoon and LPG explosion was said to be the reason. The woman and her 80 plus mother died as they were unable to escape the fire.

A screengrab of the apartment fire (Source: Twitter)

Bangalore: In a horrific incident in Bangalore, a video shows a raging fire in an apartment in the city, with a woman wailing in a state of despair as she stood in her covered balcony with no avenues to escape. The video in the end shows the woman herself on fire.

It was a horrific sight as the helpless woman engulfed with fire but because of the grills in the balcony, had no ways to escape.

 

 

According to news reports, the incident took place in Ashrith Aspire apartment, and two women died in the blaze - the woman screaming in the video and her 80 plus old mother. The woman's husband reportely tried to save them but was dragged out by the neighbours, he also sustained severe burns. Some others were also injured.

The fire broke out at an apartment at Bannergatta Road at Devarachikkanahalli in Bengaluru on Tuesday (September 21) afternoon and LPG explosion was said to be the reason.

According to New Indian express an eyewitness Raju said they were not able to go inside the apartment as the fire was huge. One of the neighbours rushed down screaming when she heard a blast, he said. Other media reports have quote residents saying that more lives could have been lost if more people were present at the apartment at that time. But being afternoon, many were away for work.

 

