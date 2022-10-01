'How can I remain away from...': Ashok Gehlot hints at continuing as Rajasthan CM

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday (October 1, 2022) hinted that he would continue as chief minister of Rajasthan, days after he took the moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state. The veteran leader declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan "till his last breath" and that the Congress government will complete its five years.

"I may be on any post. I am from Rajasthan. I belong to Marwar, to Jodhpur, to Mahamandir. How can I remain away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say carries some meaning," he said.

As reporters sought to know from him whether he will present the government's fifth budget, Gehlot said, "We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth."

Gehlot's remarks come days after he announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls and that the decision on whether he would remain the chief minister would be taken by the party chief.

Last Sunday, a controversy erupted in Rajasthan Congress after MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister and held a meeting parallel to the one convened by the Congress Legislature Party.

Gehlot also said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted to topple his government, but his regime was going strong.

"They keep making efforts to ensure that our government does not complete five years. Earlier, too, the BJP tried horse trading but our MLAs were united and they did not budge. You can see the government was saved last time and it is still going strong," he said.

Urging the people to continue supporting Congress, he said that people sometimes "get carried away" in the election wave and keep changing the government.

