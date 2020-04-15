How India identifies coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots, non-hotspots and green zones

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asserted that the districts across the country have been categorised in three levels to identify the coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots. All the districts have been categorised based on the occurrence of COVID-19 cases in each of them in order to efficiently manage the fight against coronavirus pandemic, the government said.

The three categories are hotspot districts, non-hotspot districts but where cases are being reported and green zone districts said Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal while addressing a press conference. A total of 170 districts have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as cluster containment across the country after the districts were categorised into three zones.

The Joint Secretary said that hotspots are selected on two grounds, one where cases are emerging more and the other where the doubling rate is higher. If there are less than or equal to 15 cases in an area, then it is considered as a cluster containment zone.

"The Union Cabinet Secretary held a video conference today with all Chief Secretaries, DGPs, Health Secretaries, Collectors, SPs, Municipal Commissioners and CMOs where hotspots were discussed and orientation on field level implementation of containment strategy was given," he added. Places from where a high number of COVID-19 cases are being reported have been classified as hotspots.

Agrawal also clarified that so far no community transmission in India took place but added that there have been some local outbreaks. He said that 1,076 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours, adding that 270 people have been cured in a day.

He also added that all the states have been told that the period of lockdown is to be utilized properly, adding that districts, where cases are being reported but are not hotspots, need to work proactively and initiate containment strategies.

Agarwal added that the district administrations have been asked to promote appropriate drug and non-pharmaceutical interventions and train all staff involved in infection control and clinical management staff. "We have asked the districts to use AIIMS call centres and to conduct patient clinical management as per protocol. Data will be analyzed on the basis of field survey at the district level," he added.

"Every case has been asked to be monitored on a daily basis at the district level. The districts have been asked to tell about staff infection prevention. The districts which are getting the case report today may be potential hotspots and also need to be focused. The government is trying to keep non-effective districts as non-effective. All districts have been asked to prepare COVID-19 plan in their respective districts," added Agarwal.