How will BJP prevent Lingayat backlash after BS Yediyurappa's exit, who will be next Karnataka CM?

BENGALURU: Ending months of speculation over his exit, BS Yediyurappa finally stepped down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office, even as suspense continues on his successor.

The 78-year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, maintained that he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Asserting that he will "hundred per cent" continue in politics and work to bring BJP back to power from tomorrow itself, the Karnataka Lingayat strongman said "...There is no question of political retirement for any reason. I'm with the karyakartas and the people. The party has nurtured me to this level, most probably no other politician in the country has got the privileges that I have got.”

He has also categorically refused to accept any gubernatorial post. “There is no question of becoming Governor. I will work to strengthen the organisation in Karnataka. I have not asked for any position, nor will I accept it, " he said.

Suspense over BSY’s successor

Following his exit, the focus has now shifted to finding a successor for the BJP veteran, who could lead the government for the remainder of its term and the party to the 2023 assembly polls.

Though several names have been doing the rounds, there is no clarity yet as to who the next CM would be. BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh maintained that the decision is left to the party's parliamentary board and the legislature party.

According to the party sources, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is likely to be the central observer at the BJP Karnataka legislative party meeting, where the new chief minister will be decided, party sources said.

Who are probable front-runners for CM’s post?



"I will not make any proposal on who should be the next Chief Minister, it is left for the high command to decide. Whomever they choose, I will cooperate and work with...I don't want to take any names," he said to a question.

Among the names doing the rounds are Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, the party's national organising secretary B L Santhosh and the Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

While Joshi, Santosh and Kageri are Brahmins, Ravi, the MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads.

If the party looks for replacing Yediyurappa with another leader from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the probables include Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and MLAs Arvind Bellad and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

While Nirani is a businessman-politician, whose repeated Delhi visits recently have raised eyebrows in party circles, Shettar had earlier served as the Chief Minister. Bellad and Yatnal are among the disgruntled legislators who were seeking Yediyurappa's ouster.

Among the Ministers who were in the Yediyurappa cabinet, the names of Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai (Lingayat), Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Deputy CM, C N Ashwath Narayan (Vokkaligas), have also been doing the rounds.

Fear of Lingayat backlash

The Lingayat strong man's resignation has come, despite pontiffs of various communities rallying behind him and urging the BJP leadership to allow him to complete the term.

A section of leaders, mutts and pontiffs, especially from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community and also the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, while supporting Yediyurappa, have warned of "bad consequences" for the BJP if he is replaced.

According to political analysts, BJP, which is fearing Lingayat community backlash, will use BSY to pacify the anger brewing in the community seers. The saffron party might also bring some advantages to BSY’s son Vijayendra as compensation for his exit.

The ground reality is that the BJP cannot move without Yediyurappa in Karnataka and his expertise will be needed in keeping the government or party intact.

Architect of BJP’s first-ever govt down south

Considered as the architect of the first-ever BJP government to the south of Vindhyas, there seems to be no "closure" for Yediyurappa, the party's "comeback man" in Karnataka, as he could never complete a full term in office, despite becoming the Chief Minister for four times, surmounting odds.

From a humdrum existence as a government clerk and a hardware store owner to becoming the Chief Minister four times, Yediyurappa has navigated the choppy waters of politics with the consummate ease of a seasoned oarsman.

Age is being seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job as the party wants to make way for a fresh leadership, ahead of the assembly polls in 2023. Among other contributory factors include rumblings within BJP with complaints about his "authoritative" style of functioning, his younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra's alleged interference in the administration, and allegations of corruption.

Yediyurappa, who has played an instrumental role in building BJP in Karnataka, had served as its state President, Member of Parliament, MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa termed these two years as "trial by fire", pointing out that he had to run the administration without a cabinet in the initial days, followed by devastating floods and the challenge of COVID-19 management, among other issues.

Thanking party leaders and the people for giving him an opportunity to serve the state, he said he had no "pressure" from the central leadership in Delhi and quit on his own "voluntarily" to make way for others to serve as CM.

