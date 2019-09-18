close

Rahul Gandhi

Howdy economy doing, Mr Modi: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM's 'Howdy, Modi' event in US

NEW DELHI: Amid tall claims by NDA government ministers that India will become a USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current economic slump in the country, while taking a jibe at the upcoming Howdy, Modi event in the United States.

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress chief tweeted, "Howdy economy doin', Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems."

It may be recalled that the Sonia Gandhi-led Congress party had been attacking the NDA government's alleged flawed policies and actions for the current slowdown in the economy.

Former PM Manmohan Singh and interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had earlier attacked the Modi government over the economic slowdown and urged it to take urgent steps to strengthen the national economy.

More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the US have registered for the September 22 mega "Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium in Houston.

Ahead of the `Howdy, Modi` event in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to share their ideas for his address there on September 22.

"There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you,'' the PM said in a tweet.

"Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App," the PM said in another tweet.

US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston on Sunday, the White House has announced.

The September 22 event will be the first time a US president and Indian Prime Minister will be addressing a joint rally.

According to the Texas India Forum, which is organising the rally, 60 lawmakers are expected at the event for which 50,000 people have registered.

It is also an outreach ahead of next year's election by Trump to the Indian American community that leans towards the Democratic Party.

