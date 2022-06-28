HPBOSE 10th Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) was about to declare the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 today, June 28. However, according to the media reports, the class 10th board results would not be declared today, June 28, 2022 and the expected date to announce the Himachal Pradesh 10th board result is 30 June 2022 ( Tentative). Till then students would have to wait for their HP Board Class 10 Results a little while longer. Once announced students can check their result on the official website, hpbose.org. Almost 2 lakh students took the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. The HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were held between March 26 and April 13, 2022.

HPBOSE class 10 results: Here’s how to check the scorecards

- Visit the official website hpbose.org

- On the homepage, go to the 'Student's Corner' and select ‘Result’ tab

- Click on the link to check HP Board Class 10th Result 2022

- New page will appear on the screen

- Submit your credentials and login

- The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

- Download the HP Board Class 10th Result 2022 and take its printout for further use.

The HPBOSE released the Class 12th Result 2022 on 18 June. In the Arts stream, girls outperformed boys. Girls took all ten of the top positions in the Arts stream. The HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exam results were released in February on the organization's official website, hpbose.org. ALSO READ: TS TET Results 2022: TS TET results to be out soon

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.