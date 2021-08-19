हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shahjahanpur

Husband pours boiling water on wife for not having male child

In the Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, a 32-year-old woman was scalded when her husband poured boiling water on her for not giving birth to a boy.

Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman was scalded when her husband poured boiling water on her for not giving birth to a male child.

The incident took place last week but the case was registered against the husband Satyapal on Wednesday (August 18) after the victim Sanju`s father lodged a complaint with the police.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai, said the accused is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him at the earliest.

According to the woman`s father, Satyapal had also been pressuring her to bring Rs 50,000 from her parents.

The couple had married in 2013 and have three daughters -- the youngest was born last year.

The woman is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

ALSO READ: CM Yogi Adityanath wants Noida to be UP's most planned city

 

