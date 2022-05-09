New Delhi: The Jammu Kashmir police claimed that in Baramulla district one hybrid terrorist was recently arrested. The area police chief said "Joint forces of Baramulla Police, Army 52 RR, 53 Bn CRPF & 2nd Bn SSB established routine MVCP near Juhama crossing Baramulla."

During checking the party observed movement of one person who were coming towards Kanispora. On seeing the party, the individual tried to flee from the spot.

However, the individual was tactfully apprehended and on interrogation disclosed his identity as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon of Delina Ghat, Baramulla. The police recovered 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 9 live rounds of pistol from him.

For the unversed, hybrid terrorists are those who are not officially listed in the security forces but are asked to carry out attacks once or twice.

It is pertinent to mention that the terrorist obtained these illegal arms & ammunition with intent to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas.