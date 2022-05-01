'Hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A 'hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 1), police said.



Kulgam Police along with 34RR arrested the LeT terrorist who was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists as well as local terrorists of LeT and was tasked to execute terror incidents, the police said.



According to the J&K police, the hybrid terrorist was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists including transporting arms/ammunition and explosive material to the terrorists in Kulgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol, a pistol magazine, 51 9mm rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from the accused.

He was also in contact with PoK-based terrorists and was working under their command and guidance. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, the police added.

