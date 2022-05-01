हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
hybrid terrorist

'Hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

According to the J&K police, the hybrid terrorist of LeT was involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists. 

&#039;Hybrid&#039; terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam
Representational image

Srinagar: A 'hybrid' terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (May 1), police said. 
 
Kulgam Police along with 34RR arrested the LeT terrorist who was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists as well as local terrorists of LeT and was tasked to execute terror incidents, the police said. 
 
According to the J&K police, the hybrid terrorist was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists including transporting arms/ammunition and explosive material to the terrorists in Kulgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol, a pistol magazine, 51 9mm rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from the accused. 

He was also in contact with PoK-based terrorists and was working under their command and guidance. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the case, the police added.

ALSO READTwo Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists arrested with arms, ammunition in J&K's Baramulla

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
hybrid terroristJammu and KashmirLashkar-e-TaibaKulgam
Next
Story

Weather updates: Relief from heatwave for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh as IMD predicts rainfall in coming days

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Russia Ukraine War: Russia's missile attack on Ukraine