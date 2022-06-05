Hyderabad gang-rape case: 'Names of rapists being guarded', BJP leader alleges

New Delhi: Amid the investigation in the Hyderabad gang-rape case, BJP leader Amit Malviya took a jibe at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Twitter. The BJP leader accused the TRS leaders of keeping the gang-rape accused persons' names under wraps. He wrote on Twitter, "In 2019, four men accused of raping a woman doctor in Hyderabad, were shot dead by the Telengana police. It was extra judicial killing. Now when a minor is raped by boys from influential political families of the ruling coalition, all we hear is homilies from TRS leaders. Why?"

Speaking on the same, he further tweeted, "Law protects identity of a rape victim. But in the case of minor girl’s rape in Hyderabad, names of the rapists are being guarded zealously. Afterall what is the compulsion? TRS leaders who were chest thumping after the extra judicial killing of rapists in 2019 are whimpering."

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao demanding to hand over the Hyderabad gang-rape case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and arrest all the accused involved.

Earlier, Jana Sena Party leaders and workers staged a protest at Jubliee Hills Police Station demanding justice for the victim of the Hyderabad rape case. They were later detained.

17-year-old girl allegedly raped in car

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns to rape her while the others stood guard outside the car. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28.

The matter came to light after the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident. On the complaint of girl's father, a police case has been registered against five persons.

