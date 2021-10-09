Post IMD's warning, Hyderabad flooded - videos of water-logged restaurant, truck being swept away emerge

Hyderabad: As heavy rains lashed Hyderabad late evening yesterday (October 8), several low lying areas were inundated. This lead to mayhem in several parts of the city with news of water entering homes and shops and even people being swept away emerging. Hyderabad received reportedly around 10-12 cm of rainfall between 8:30 pm and 11 pm.

Two persons were reported to have been washed away in the drainages after heavy rains lashed Vanasthalipuram region of Hyderabad on Friday (Oct 8). K Purushottam, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Vanasthalipuram said, "Two persons have been washed away after drainages overflowed due to heavy rains. The rescue team is searching for them."

Heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Hyderabad city. Roads and the low lying areas are inundated with water. Nalas in Vanasthalipuram and Kukatpally have overflowed due to heavy rains. News agency ANI shared a video on social media of an old city restaurant being flooded with water, and customers can be seen sitting in the restro as ankle-deep water inundate the place.

#WATCH | Telangana: Rainwater entered a restaurant in Old City after incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, yesterday pic.twitter.com/ACLKd1Vb19 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2021

In another video on submerged lanes of old city, a pickup truck can be seen swept away.

#WATCH | Telangana: Lanes, roads submerged following incessant rainfall in Hyderabad. Visuals from the Old city. (08.10) pic.twitter.com/5XCGtsmIwt — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

In a weather forecast on Friday, the India Meteorological department had tweeted, "A Low Pressure Area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea around 10th of October, 2021. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards south Odisha & north Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 4-5 days." The IMD also said that isolated heavy falls are likely over Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala for the next 4-5 days. Coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may witness rains between October 10 to October 12.

