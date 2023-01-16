topStoriesenglish
Hyderabad: Scared of German Shephard, Swiggy Delivery boy jumps from 3rd floor, dies

Swiggy Delivery boy Rizwan, while trying to save himself, jumped from the third floor and sustained grievous injuries. 

  • Food delivery boy jumped off 3rd floor trying to save himself from pet dog
  • Rizwan, 23, sustained critical injuries and battled for life for 4 days
  • Today, he breathed his last at at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

Banjara Hills: A food delivery boy who had sustained critical injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a building out of fear when a pet dog started barking at him, has succumbed while undergoing treatment. After battling for life for four days, Mohammed Rizwan (23) breathed his last at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) late on Sunday. Rizwan, who was working for the food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel on January 11. According to the police, he had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment. When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd came charging toward him.

Rizwan, while trying to save himself, jumped from the third floor and sustained grievous injuries. Flat owner Shobana had called an ambulance and got him shifted to the hospital. Rizwan's brother Mohammed Khaja lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police and sought action.

The family of Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in the Yousufguda area of the city, has demanded justice. They said the customer was not responding to phone calls after promising to bear the treatment expenses. Anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal demanded that the owner must be booked under Indian Penal Code )IPC) section 338 as the dog was not tied.

He also wanted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clarify if the owner had the dog license.

(With inputs from IANS)

