Hyderabad techie arrested for giving rape threats to Kohli's 9-month-old daughter

New Delhi: A man from Hyderabad has been apprehended for making online rape threats to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s daughter Vamika. The accused is a 23-year-old software engineer. The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell identified the man as Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini and he is being brought to Mumbai, ANI quoted the Mumbai Police in a tweet.

Ramnagesh has reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past. The threats were given after team India's loss to Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. The threat was made from Twitter account @Criccrazyygirl which has now been deleted.

After the loss, Team India's pacer Mohammed Shami was at the receiving end of abuse for his bad bowling performance, Kohli supported the pacer saying targeting people for their faith is “the most pathetic thing" to do.

“This is the lowest level of human form, attacking someone over religion is the most pathetic thing human being can do. Never thought of discriminating on basis of religion. That is a very sacred thing. Our brotherhood and friendship can’t be shaken… and these things can’t infiltrate. I give credit to people who understand us," Kohli had said in a press conference.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on November 2 issued a notice to Delhi Police over the rape threats to Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter. "The way Virat Kohli's 9-month-old daughter was threatened with rape on Twitter is very shameful. This team has made us proud thousands of times, why this silliness in defeat?" she said. "Arrest all those who threatened the 9-month-old girl with rape," Maliwal added.

In the notice, Maliwal said that it is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action. She also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Cell Branch, to provide them with a copy of the FIR, details of the accused identified and arrested and a detailed action taken report by November 8.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended support to Kohli urging the latter to forgive those trolling him as they are 'filled with hate because nobody gives them any love'.

"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The online threats targeting Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's daughter last week kicked up a national outrage necessitating a qucik action in the matter.

