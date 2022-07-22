Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to his tweet. Jairam Ramesh wrote, 'Hypocrisy Zindabad!' Let us tell you that on the same day of July 22, 1947, the tricolor was adopted as the national flag of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted about this. Jairam Ramesh also raised questions on the role of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during this period. He asked the question that why did it take 52 years for the Sangh to hoist the national flag in Nagpur?

Jairam Ramesh's Tweet

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Hipocracy Zindabad! They are destroying the livelihood of those who made the national flag from Khadi, which Nehru described as the dress of India's independence. He has been the campaigner of the organization which took 52 years to hoist the national flag in Nagpur."

Significance of 22nd July in India's history

PM Modi had tweeted that today, 22nd July has a special significance in our history. Our national flag was adopted on this day in 1947. I am sharing some interesting facts from history about the committee related to our tricolor and the hoisting by Pandit Nehru for the first time.

Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams. pic.twitter.com/fRcAMVHV9F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

Dream for independent India

In another tweet, PM Modi wrote that today, we remember the great courage and efforts of all those who dreamed of a flag for independent India, when we were fighting the colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfill their vision and build the India of their dreams.

In his next tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that this year, when we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, let us strengthen the tricolor movement at every home. Hoist the tricolor from 13 to 15 August. This movement will deepen our association with the national flag.