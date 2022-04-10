New Delhi: Sage Kalicharan Maharaj, who was arrested in December for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, on Saturday said that he has no regrets and standby what he said against Bapu.

“I stand by my statement. I said it thoughtfully and have no regrets. I hate the person who spoke ill about great men like Chattarapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh Maharaj and Rana Pratap and I have no regrets,” Kalicharan Maharaj can be seen speaking in a video released by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | I stand by my statement. I said it thoughtfully and have no regrets: Kalicharan Maharaj on his earlier alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi (09.04) pic.twitter.com/TsWAeSdlHJ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 10, 2022

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police on December 30 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi. The religious leader, who was taken in custody with others was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho.

The saint allegedly made controversial statements against Mahatma Gandhi and praised his assassinator Nathu Ram Godse during an event 'Dharm Sansad' publicly in Raipur.

The police then registered the FIR under section 505(2), 294 IPC in the Tikrapara Police station.

Kalicharan was granted bail by the Chhatisgarh court on Friday after three months of his arrest in the sedition case.

A similar incident was reported to have taken place in Haridwar during an event held from December 17 to 20. The video clippings were circulated on social media, which said that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a `Safayi Abhiyan`."

The three-day event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

