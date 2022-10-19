NewsIndia
26/11 ATTACKS

'I identified Ajmal Kasab in court': 26/11 Mumbai terror attack survivor recounts her horror story to UN chief

26/11 terror attack: Survivor Devika Rotawan spoke to UN Chief Antonio Guterres about her fateful experience.

  • 26/11 terror attacks occurred in Mumbai in 2008
  • The attacks went on for 3 days
  • It was carried out by LeT terrorists

New Delhi: On the fateful night of the 26/11 terror attack that shook the city of Mumbai, a woman named Devika Rotawan recalls being shot by a bullet at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Her testimony in court led to the prosecution of the infamous terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Rotawan spoke about her traumatic experience with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in Mumbai. The UN chief arrived in the financial capital of the country on Wednesday to pay tribute to the victims of the 26/11 attacks. He will be on an official visit to India from October 18-20. Here is what Devika told Guterres as quoted by ANI: " I told him I was injured at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus & identified Ajmal Kasab in the court. I also told him I want to study & become an officer, end terrorism."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a warm welcome from Indian officials. "Warm welcome to the UNSG @antonioguterres as he arrives in Mumbai for his official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres' 2-day visit to India

After paying tributes to the victims of 26/11, Guterres will deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject - "India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation"

 

On day 2 of his visit, Guterres will jointly launch the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This India-led climate initiative wants to urge people to focus on lifestyle changes to live sustainably. The concept was introduced to the world at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021 by PM Modi. 

Remembering 26/11 attacks

The 26/11 terror attacks in 2008 which targeted Mumbai have left a permanent scar on the country. Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks for 3 days across the city, killing hundreds including foreigners. Several police officials were martyred as well in the terrifying attacks. The attacks began on Wednesday 26 November and lasted until Saturday 29 November 2008.

