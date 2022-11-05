'I saw a lot of MONEY coming, BUT Kejriwal SIGNALLED...': Indranil Rajguru's BIG claim after resigning from AAP

New Delhi: As the new CM face for Gujarat was announced, Indranil Rajguru resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party. He previously served in the Gujarat legislative assembly. Rajguru claimed that the AAP had already decided on the CM's face. He mentioned that he saw a lot of money coming in while he was at the party. Rajguru questioned both CMs, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, about the money. He stated unequivocally that AAP deceives people, so he decided to return to Congress. Isudan Gandhvi has been named Gujarat's chief ministerial candidate. He is a former journalist who entered politics only in June 2021. Even Congress released the first list of 43 candidates on Friday (November 4, 2022)

Indranil Rajguru quit AAP & rejoined Congress

After leaving AAP he said, "After I returned to Cong, AAP alleged I wanted to be CM face&demanded tickets for 15 people. CM's face was pre-decided...I was told not to insist & that list comes from Kamalam(Gujarat BJP HQ)& they've to go with it..." Indranil Rajguru was a big leader in the Aam Aadmi Party. After naming Gandhvi as the CM face, Kejriwal may face some more resignations in the party as per sources. “I also saw a lot of money coming & asked where is it from. Both CMs(Kejriwal & Mann)had come to Rajkot & it was then that I asked about it, they signaled (shows an airborne aircraft) & said that's how. It's a party that befools people. So, I returned to Congress,” states Indranil Rajguru

BJP, AAP- candidate list

The ruling BJP has not yet announced its candidates, but the newcomer AAP has announced its candidates for 118 seats. The Congress’s list was announced following a meeting of the party's central election committee (CEC) chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here. Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi participated in the meeting virtually, while the rest of the participants gathered in person at the AICC headquarters here.

The Congress Party is attempting to depose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Gujarat, where the BJP has been in power for more than two decades. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will take place in two stages next month, on December 1 and 5, respectively, and will be counted on December 8, 2022.

Details of the Congress list

Arjun Modhwadia, a senior leader and former MLA, has been nominated from the Porbandar seat, which he lost to the BJP's Babu Bokhiriya in 2012 and 2017. Yagnik has been chosen to run for the Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad, which is currently held by Chief Minister Patel. Only one of the 43 seats for which the opposition party has declared candidates are currently held by it, Jhalod (ST) of Dahod district.Instead of Bhavesh Katara, the party has chosen Mitesh Garasiya of Jhalod. Garasiya served as a Congress MLA from 2012 to 2017. Yagnik is one of seven women on the first list of candidates. This time, some former MLAs were also able to obtain tickets.

Narendra Ravat's wife is the leader of the opposition in the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation. Amee Ravat has been elected to the city seat of Sayajigunj. Bholabhai Gohel, a former Congress MLA from Jasdan, has been re-elected to the party's ticket. Gohel joined the BJP after being denied a ticket in 2017 but rejoined the Congress in 2018. Kanubhai Kalsariya, a senior party leader and former BJP MLA from Bhavnagar's Mahuva seat, has been chosen by the Congress for the same seat. He ran as an independent in the 2017 election but was defeated by the BJP's Raghav Makwana by nearly 5,000 votes.

